Hugh Hefner Has Three New Girlfriends, May Want Four More

Hugh Hefner has moved on. Big time.

With former "Girls Next Door" girlfriends Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquandt history, Hefner has found three replacement girlfriends faster than it takes most people to find their car keys.

"The best solution to lost love is new love," Hef told E! News, flanked by his new troika of 19-year-old twins Karissa and Kristina Shannon and non-twin Crystal Harris .

Hefner says he met his twin playmates during auditions for Playboy's 55th anniversary issue, and Harris at his 2008 Halloween party.

Harris says that with all three of them around, Hefner has his choice of personalities.

"I'm much more reserved than the twins," says Harris. "They are much more outgoing, and I'm the type of person who likes to stay close to home. Hef has the best of both worlds with us."

And it doesn't sound like Hefner is ready to choose just one anytime soon.

Referring to his past two marriages, Hefner said, "Those are not the happiest times of my life and I just don't want to screw up another."

Not only that, it sounds like three girlfriends might not be enough for the 82-year old lothario.

"There was one point when I had seven girlfriends," Hefner remarked.

Seven is a lucky number.