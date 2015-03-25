Homeless Teen: I Killed NYC College Student Out of Boredom

Prosecutors say a homeless man told them he killed a New York City college student because he was bored and had nowhere to go.

Prosecutors filed a signed statement in court in which Jeromie Cancel admits killing 19-year-old Kevin Pravia in the victim's Manhattan apartment last month. But Cancel pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge.

The 22-year-old Cancel is being held without bail.

Cancel's statement says he killed Pravia by stuffing a plastic bag in his mouth while holding his nose and choking him with a cord around his neck.

The statement says Cancel was leaving the apartment but didn't have anywhere to go. It says, "I was bored, so I decided to go back into the apartment and kill him."

