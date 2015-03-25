Hiker Falls to His Death From Yosemite's Half Dome

Yosemite National Park officials say a male hiker has fallen to his death while climbing Half Dome, the park's famed granite monolith.

Park Ranger Scott Gediman says the man fell Saturday afternoon, and that officials believe he was using the cable handrails that help hikers make it up and down the landmark.

Gediman says conditions on Half Dome's granite face were slippery because of rain and hail.

Thirty other Half Dome climbers were being escorted down by rangers for their safety Saturday evening.

It was not immediately clear if the man was with a group or alone.

The last death at Half Dome was Japanese hiker Hirofumi Nohara, who slipped off the cables on June 16, 2007.