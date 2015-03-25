Gunmen Kill 3, Wound 1 in Detroit

Detroit police say two gunmen opened fire at a house on the city's east side, killing three people and critically wounding a fourth.

Police spokesman John Roach said Tuesday that no one was in custody. He says a 33-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman and another man were found dead Monday night, each of them shot in the head.

Roach says a 37-year-old man who was shot several times called 911 about 9 p.m. and was able to give police some information. He was in critical condition at a hospital.

Roach says police do not know why the shootings occurred and he didn't release the identities of the four who were shot.

He says the two gunmen fled in a silver Dodge Avenger.