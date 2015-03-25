'Gunman' Who Sparked University of South Florida Lockdown Taken in for Mental Tests

Authorities say a man who touched off a lockdown and manhunt at the University of South Florida has been detained for mental evaluation.

University police were told Friday that a man had called a crisis hot line to say he was in a parking lot next to a campus building. He said he had a gun and was willing to use it.

Authorities swept the area but found no one with a gun.

On Saturday, the man agreed to an interview at USF police headquarters and was held under the Baker Act.

The law allows people to be taken for mental health examination if they show potential for causing serious injury to themselves or others.

USF Police did not disclose the man's identity.

Click here for more on this story from MyFOXTampaBay.com.