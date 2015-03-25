Guests and Topics: Wednesday, Mar. 2

See you in the No Spin Zone at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET!

Tonight ... "The O'Reilly Factor" is on from Los Angeles!

We'll have an update on the situation at the University of Colorado. Professor Ward Churchill delivered another lecture last night, this time at the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater. We'll tell you what he said. And, more revelations about the University of Colorado's sex scandal which also tarnished the university's reputation.

Plus, the latest on the murder of a federal judge's husband and mother.

Also, what the heck is going on in Spain? Did that country hold back information about a possible terror attack on New York's Grand Central Terminal? Wait till you hear what we've uncovered!

These stories and much more including a brand new edition of the world-famous "Talking Points Memo" and "The Most Ridiculous Item of the Day"!

Real journalism: fair and balanced. That's why we're No. 1 — FOX News Channel.

About the Show

"Other interview news shows are guest-driven," says Emmy award-winning broadcast journalist Bill O'Reilly. "'The O'Reilly Factor' is driven by me. I will not stand for 'spin.' I look for guests who will stand up and verbally battle for what they believe in."

"The O'Reilly Factor" uncovers news items from the established wisdom and goes against the grain of the more traditional interview-style programs. O'Reilly's signature "No Spin Zone" cuts through the rhetoric as he interviews the players who make the story newsworthy.

Pushing beyond just the headlines, "The O'Reilly Factor" also features issues from local markets that do not find the national spotlight on other newscasts. According to O'Reilly, "Just because a story originates from somewhere the networks typically avoid, doesn't mean it contains less challenging issues, or compelling ideas."

See you in the No Spin Zone, tonight at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET!

— All topics and guests subject to change.