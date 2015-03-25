Guests and Topics: Sept. 25

Tonight on Hannity & Colmes... join the debate!

The historic recall election is less than two weeks away — Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger (search) will tell us why he is the best candidate to lead the Golden State.

Tony Coelho, former congressman and campaign chairman to Al Gore (search), will weigh in with the Democratic opinion.

And actor Chuck Norris will discuss the Kick Start program for kids.

Watch Hannity & Colmes LIVE this evening at 9 p.m. ET!

--The Associated Press contributed to this report

-All guests and topics subject to change