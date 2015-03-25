Guests and Topics: October 11

See you in the No Spin Zone at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET!

Tonight... "The O'Reilly Factor" is on!

From covert operations to plans to capture terror mastermind Usama bin Laden (search)... Richard Miniter's new book reveals the inside story of President Bush's War on Terror. We'll talk to the author of "Shadow War: The Untold Story of How Bush Is Winning the War on Terror" tonight when Miniter he joins us in the No Spin Zone!

Plus, complete coverage from the campaign trail, actor Christopher Reeve's legacy and what will the defense say when they begin their arguments tomorrow in the Scott Peterson trial?

These stories and more! Don't miss "The O'Reilly Factor" tonight!

About the Show

"Other interview news shows are guest-driven," says Emmy award-winning broadcast journalist Bill O'Reilly. "'The O'Reilly Factor' is driven by me. I will not stand for 'spin.' I look for guests who will stand up and verbally battle for what they believe in."

"The O'Reilly Factor" uncovers news items from the established wisdom and goes against the grain of the more traditional interview-style programs. O'Reilly's signature "No Spin Zone" cuts through the rhetoric as he interviews the players who make the story newsworthy.

Pushing beyond just the headlines, "The O'Reilly Factor" also features issues from local markets that do not find the national spotlight on other newscasts. According to O'Reilly, "Just because a story originates from somewhere the networks typically avoid, doesn't mean it contains less challenging issues, or compelling ideas."

See you in the No Spin Zone, tonight at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET!

— All topics and guests subject to change.