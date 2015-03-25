Guests and Topics: March 28

Watch "Hannity & Colmes" at 9 p.m. ET tonight!

Monday,

March 28:

Join us for a special edition of "Hannity & Colmes" as Sean reports tonight from outside the hospice in Pinellas Park, Florida where Terri Schiavo is residing and Alan Colmes reports from our New York headquarters.

The fight to save Terri Schiavo (search) continues but what options are left? We’ll have the latest developments and reaction from both sides.

Our guests tonight include:

• Schindler family spiritual adviser Paul O'Donnell

• She says she heard Terri Schiavo mouth the words, "I want to live"... We'll talk with Schindler family attorney Barbara Weller.

• What are the funeral arrangements for Terri? Will there be an autopsy? Michael Schiavo's attorney Jon Eisenberg joins us.

• How much longer can Terri survive? What is her condition? Even if Terri's feeding tube is restored soon, would it be too late? Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden shares his expertise.

Plus, here's a look at two other stories we'll be discussion this evening:

• Jessica Lunsford was laid to rest this week. The 9-year-old Florida girl was abducted from her home earlier this month allegedly by convicted sex offender John Couey (search). We'll have the latest on this case including information in recently released tapes that contain a confession also from Mr. Couey claiming that he needs professional help after exposing himself to a 5-year-old girl...

• Pop star and accused child molester Michael Jackson (search) was interviewed for an hour yesterday on the Rev. Jesse Jackson's radio show. The singer declared himself ''completely innocent'' of child molestation charges, claimed that he is the victim of a conspiracy and asked fans around the world to pray for him.

We'll have reaction to the Jackson interview and the latest from his trial in Santa Maria, California (search).

These stories and much more...

Don't miss the debate, join us for a special edition of "Hannity & Colmes" tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.

