Guests and Topics: March 13

Elizabeth Smart slept safely in her parents' home Wednesday night, hours after police stunned and delighted the nation by finding the abducted teen alive and seemingly well.

Smart wore braids and a big smile in her incredible return home, nine months after she was taken in the middle of the night from the bedroom where she was sleeping next to her younger sister.

And after three days of emotional debate on the constitutionality of limiting a woman's right to an abortion, the Senate overwhelmingly approved a ban Thursday on a late-term procedure that abortion opponents called "barbaric." The Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act of 2003 received a 64-33 vote. It now heads to the Republican-led House, which passed the ban last year before it was stopped in the then-controlled Democratic Senate. Pat Robertson from the Christian Broadcasting Network reacts…

Plus, actor Ron Silver on why he stands behind President Bush on a possible war with Iraq…

And we’ll talk to War Stories host Oliver North tonight… he’s live from Kuwait!

