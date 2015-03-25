Guests and Topics for September 12

Here's what is on tap for Monday:

"FOX & Friends First"

Starts at 6 a.m. ET

The aftermath of Hurricane Katrina (search) has left many people pointing fingers. Who is winning this blame game? We’ll get a fair and balanced debate from FOX News contributors Ellis Henican and Cheri Jacobus.

And, Judge John Roberts' (search) confirmation hearings begin for his nomination as chief justice of the Supreme Court. How will the hearings pan out? We'll get the lowdown from Quinnipiac Law Professor John Pavia.

Plus, the American Red Cross are looking for people to relieve over 36,000 volunteers currently deployed in the Gulf Coast. We'll get an update on the recruitment drive from Amanda Mark, spokeperson for the American Red Cross.

"FOX & Friends"

Starts at 7 a.m. ET

It's been 11 years since the Senate Judiciary Committee last presided over a hearing for a Supreme Court nominee. We'll get a preview of the process from Tim O'Brien, FOX News Supreme Court analyst.

Plus, can Roberts survive a congressional confirmation grilling and become the youngest chief justice in two centuries to serve on the Supreme Court? We'll ask Peter Johnson Jr., FOX News analyst.

The lives of those affected by Katrina and its aftermath will never be the same. But can adversity be an opportunity for positive change? We'll get insight from Aron Ralston (search), the rock climber who was forced to amputate his own arm and author of "Between a Rock and a Hard Place."

And, U.S. Border Patrol agents are being re-deployed to areas hit by Hurricane Katrina. Chris Simcox, president of the Minuteman Civil Defense Corps (search), explains what his group is doing to make sure the move won't hurt our country's security.

