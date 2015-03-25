Guests and Topics for Sept. 3

Here’s what is on tap for Friday:

'FOX & Friends First' (6 a.m. ET)

Will President Bush’s speech energize his party and his campaign? Ellis Henican, columnist for New York Newsday, and Dr. Monica Crowley, WABC radio host, join the debate.

Plus, will the president receive a post-convention bounce? (search) We’ll ask FOX News contributor and syndicated columnist, Linda Chavez, president of the Center for Equal Opportunity.

And, Jim Fannin, the Zone Coach, not only knows how some of the world's top athletes achieve success, but he helps them do it!

We’ll get reaction to the biggest speech of President Bush’s re-election campaign from Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa., chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

Plus, we’ll get the Democrats response from Tad Devine, senior adviser to John Kerry's campaign.

Is the GOP abandoning its conservative principles? We’ll ask former presidential candidate Pat Buchanan, author of "Where the Right Went Wrong.”

Did the president effectively make his case for four more years Thursday night? We’ll ask Senate Majority Whip, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Plus, did President Bush's speech hit all the right notes? We’ll ask Peter Robinson, former Reagan speechwriter and author of "How Ronald Reagan Changed My Life."

And, will the president’s plan for the economy reenergize Wall Street? The Chartman Gary B. Smith, columnist for RealMoney.com, joins the debate.

