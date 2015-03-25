Guests and Topics for November 3

Here's what is on tap for Thursday:

"FOX & Friends First"

Starts at 6 a.m. ET

The CIA is reportedly using secret prisons to hold and interrogate some of the most dangerous captured Al Qaeda (search) terrorists. Retired U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Bill Cowan, FOX News military analyst, weighs in.

Plus, if Samuel Alito is confirmed, it would be the first time Catholics are a majority on the Supreme Court. We'll examine the possible impact with George Weigel, author of "God's Choice."

"FOX & Friends"

Starts at 7 a.m. ET

Should we expect any surprises during Thursday's arraignment of former White House insider, Lewis "Scooter" Libby? (search) We'll ask Victoria Toensing, former chief counsel to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

How much more do we need to know about Supreme Court nominee Samuel Alito? We'll ask Sen. Sam Brownback, R-Kan.

The Senate's bipartisan "gang of 14" may determine Alito's fate. Who is this gang and what do they think of the Supreme Court nominee? We'll ask Sen. Ken Salazar, D-Colo.

Did Rep. Charlie Rangel, D-N.Y., cross the line with comments he made about Vice President Cheney? We'll ask him.

Plus, beauty may not always be in the eye of the beholder, but can a hormone determine how beautiful you really are? We'll ask Dr. Manny Alvarez, FOX News medical contributor.

And, Virginia Senator George Allen is in the midst of a Senate showdown and he is also in the middle of E.D.'s new book, "Going Places."

