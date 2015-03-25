Guests and Topics for March 30

Here’s what is on tap for Tuesday:

"FOX & Friends First" (6 a.m. ET)

Is the 9/11 Commission getting mired in politics? We’ll ask Fred Gedrich, former State Department official.

Plus, most of us retired our hula-hoops when we were 12 years old. But Wendy Iverson, inventor of the Heavy Hoop, turned hers into the latest rage in exercise equipment.

And, how far would you go to travel to the final frontier? We’ll ask the world's next civilian space explorer, Greg Olsen and Eric Anderson, CEO and president of Space Adventures.

"FOX & Friends" (7 a.m. ET)

Did members of the Clinton and Bush administrations use their testimony before the 9/11 Commission as an attempt to rewrite history? We’ll ask investigative journalist Gerald Posner, author of “Why America Slept: The Failure to Prevent 9-11.”

If the 9/11 Commission finds that the Sept. 11 attacks were preventable, who'll gain the most political points in the race for the White House? Sen. Norm Coleman, R-Minn., weighs in.

Saddam Hussein made billions off the Oil for Food program. Now, Nile Gardiner, fellow at the Heritage Foundation, explains why pressure is mounting on the United Nations to find out how.

The prosecution in the Michael Jackson case trying to convince a grand jury that enough evidence exists to indict the king of pop. But will the accuser take the stand? We’ll get a read from criminal defense attorney and former New York prosecutor, Paul Callan.

Plus, "FOX & Friends" goes wild with Julie Scardina and her exotic animals.

And, we’ll be joined by actress Christine Baranski, star of "Happy Family."

About the Show

This offbeat morning show features anchors E.D. Hill, Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade. They take a look at the day's news, sports and weather from a different perspective. It is an interactive show where you can call in to voice your opinion or have your e-mail read. Anything can happen and usually does!

Every day, syndicated radio host and FOX contributor Mancow joins the show with unique insights and commentary on the day's news events, bringing his own brand of offbeat and irreverent humor from his WKQX studio in Chicago.

Plus, now you can watch America's No. 1 cable news morning show seven days a week, as hosts Juliet Huddy, Julian Phillips and Mike Jerrick man the morning show ship on the weekends!

There's no telling what FOX & Friends will be cooking up outside our Manhattan studios on 6th Avenue. So, if you are in New York, drop by — the Morning Crew loves an audience! We are located at: 1211 Avenue of the Americas, between 47th and 48th streets.

- Note: Guests and topics subject to change. Fox News does not endorse content on external sites.