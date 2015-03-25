Guests and Topics for June 27

Here's what is on tap for Monday:

"FOX & Friends First"

Starts at 6 a.m. ET

Two suspects, including Joran van der Sloot's (search) father, are released from Aruban police custody. Is the government case falling apart? We'll ask Rahul Manchanda, attorney specializing in international law.

Plus, are U.S. interrogators using torture techniques at Gitmo? Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Gordon Cucullu, weighs in.

"FOX & Friends"

Starts at 7 a.m. ET

Two suspects walk in Aruba: Are more suspects on their way out and what can Natalee Holloway's (search) family do now? We'll get the inside story from FOX News' Geraldo Rivera.

How are the detainees really being treated at Guantanamo Bay? We'll ask two lawmakers who visited Gitmo: Reps. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Dan Boren, D-Okla.

Former President Bill Clinton (search) was known for his political savvy. Can Hillary rely on her husband's charisma to secure the highest job in the land? We'll get insight from John Harris, national correspondent for the Washington Post and author of "Survivor."

Plus, it's Christmas all year round for the troops in Iraq, thanks to Frankie Mayo (search), founder of Operation Air Conditioner.

Real journalism: fair and balanced. That's why we're No. 1 — FOX News Channel.

About the Show

This offbeat morning show features anchors E.D. Hill, Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade. They take a look at the day's news, sports and weather from a different perspective. It is an interactive show where you can call in to voice your opinion or have your e-mail read. Anything can happen and usually does!

Every day, syndicated radio host and FOX contributor Mancow joins the show with unique insights and commentary on the day's news events, bringing his own brand of offbeat and irreverent humor from his WKQX studio in Chicago.

Plus, now you can watch America's No. 1 cable news morning show seven days a week, as hosts Juliet Huddy, Julian Phillips and Mike Jerrick man the morning show ship on the weekends!

There's no telling what "FOX & Friends" will be cooking up outside our Manhattan studios on 6th Avenue. So, if you are in New York, drop by — the Morning Crew loves an audience! We are located at: 1211 Avenue of the Americas, between 47th and 48th streets.

FOX News Channel is the most watched news network in Daytime.

- Note: Guests and topics subject to change. FOX News does not endorse content on external sites.