Guests and Topics for June 10

Here’s what is on tap for Thursday:

‘FOX & Friends First’ (6 a.m. ET)

As the nation says farewell to former President Ronald Reagan, historians are trying to figure out just how the former president will rank in the history books. Steven Hayward, author of “The Age of Reagan,” weighs in.

As America and the world prepare to say a final farewell to Reagan, how does a public funeral help the grieving process? Best-selling author and Fox News contributor Dr. Georgia Witkin weighs in.

Can Iraq expect more international support now that the United Nations has given its blessing to a new resolution? We’ll ask Doug Bandow, senior fellow at the Cato Institute.

Plus, it's a simple rule for any successful athlete: Stay healthy and produce. And while pro teams have their own trainers, some stars are taking their injuries elsewhere. Ming Chew is a physical therapist who specializes in soft tissue.

‘FOX & Friends’ (7 a.m. ET)

On Friday, our 40th president will receive a state funeral in all its glory. We’ll get details on the ceremony from Gahl Hodges Burt, assistant chief of protocol and social secretary in the Reagan White House.

Plus, we’ll hear from John Barletta, who was Reagan's Secret Service agent for 17 years.

And, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., shares his personal memories of the man he used to call boss.

President Bush says NATO should send in troops to help the coalition stabilize Iraq. Will the French play a long? We’ll ask former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson.

Will a diplomatic victory in the United Nations pave the way for NATO involvement in Iraq? We’ll ask Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.

So far, Iraqi power plants have tripled their output since the invasion. We’ll meet U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ron Johnson, the man in charge of giving more power to the Iraqi people.

And, we’ll be joined by comedian Jay Mohr, author of "Gasping for Airtime."

About the Show

This offbeat morning show features anchors E.D. Hill, Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade. They take a look at the day's news, sports and weather from a different perspective. It is an interactive show where you can call in to voice your opinion or have your e-mail read. Anything can happen and usually does!

Every day, syndicated radio host and FOX contributor Mancow joins the show with unique insights and commentary on the day's news events, bringing his own brand of offbeat and irreverent humor from his WKQX studio in Chicago.

Plus, now you can watch America's No. 1 cable news morning show seven days a week, as hosts Juliet Huddy, Julian Phillips and Mike Jerrick man the morning show ship on the weekends!

There's no telling what FOX & Friends will be cooking up outside our Manhattan studios on 6th Avenue. So, if you are in New York, drop by — the Morning Crew loves an audience! We are located at: 1211 Avenue of the Americas, between 47th and 48th streets.

- Note: Guests and topics subject to change. Fox News does not endorse content on external sites.