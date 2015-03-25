Guests and Topics for Jan. 10

Here's what is on tap for Tuesday:

"FOX & Friends First"

Starts at 6 a.m. ET

The opening salvos in Judge Samuel Alito's Supreme Court confirmation hearings are fired. How did the nominee handle the first day? We'll ask Tim O'Brien, FOX News Channel's Supreme Court analyst.

Then, the race to replace Rep. Tom DeLay gets underway. Where does this leave the former House Majority leader's political future? Rep. Mark Foley, R-Fla., weighs in.

"FOX & Friends"

Starts at 7 a.m. ET

Did Saddam Hussein help train thousands of terrorists at camps inside Iraq? We'll ask Stephen Hayes, senior writer for The Weekly Standard, whether some soon to be released documents may prove that to be just the case.

The Iraqi infant who underwent surgery in Atlanta for spina bifida — a rare birth defect — is reportedly doing well. What kind of recovery is Baby Noor expected to make? We'll get the HealthBeat from Dr. Manny Alvarez, FOX News medical contributor.

Plus, what's the secret to success when it comes to winning the war between you and your waistline? The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, Weight Watchers spokesperson, explains how she shed more than 50 pounds and has kept it off for nearly 10 years!

