Last Update March 25, 2015

Guests and Topics for April 15

Sen. Joseph Biden, D-Del.
• Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich.
• Weldon Kennedy, former FBI deputy director
• Kimberly Caldwell, former American Idol finalist
• Chris Henick, former deputy assistant to President George W. Bush
• Elaine Kamarck, former senior campaign adviser to Vice President Al Gore
• Christopher Makins, president, The Atlantic Council

NOTE: Topics and guests are subject to change.