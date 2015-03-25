Guests and Topics: December 5

Watch "Hannity & Colmes" weeknights at 9 p.m. ET!

December 5:

The group formerly known as the 9/11 Commission gave dismal grades to the federal government's efforts to shore up national security and prevent another terror attack on the United States today.

Meeting for the last time since being appointed by Congress in 2002, commission members gave the government "more F's than A's" among the 41 grades measuring progress on security recommendations they issued last year.

But as the nation reviews the "report card" issued by former members of the commission, does the group also deserve some scrutiny?

We'll debate it with Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Curt Weldon.

Plus, more chaos at Saddam Hussein's trial in Iraq. As our own Dana Lewis reported from Baghdad, it's unlike any Western trial you're familiar with... The former dictator's defense team, led by ex-U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark, stormed out of the courtroom today after demanding the opportunity to challenge the legitimacy of the court!

What's going on here? We'll get analysis from Frank Rubino the attorney for Panama's former leader Manuel Noriega and FNC military analyst, former Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely.

Also, could it happen to you? A scary update on an eminent domain situation in Florida we're following for you...

And later, think the battle over Christmas been won during this holy season? Guess again! Wait till you hear what "Big Story" anchor John Gibson, author of the new book "The War on Christmas: How the Liberal Plot to Ban the Sacred Christian Holiday Is Worse Than You Thought" has uncovered!

These stories and much more ... don't miss "Hannity & Colmes" tonight at 9 p.m. ET!

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.

