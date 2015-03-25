Guests and Topics: December 14

Watch "Hannity & Colmes" weeknights at 9 p.m. ET!

It broke box office records and was an entertainment and social phenomenon in 2004... So why wasn't Mel Gibson's "The Passion of the Christ (search)" nominated for a Golden Globe (search) award yesterday? We'll ask Hollywood expert Tom O'Neil author of the book "Movie Awards: The Ultimate, Unofficial Guide to the Oscars, Golden Globes, Critics, Guild and Indie Honors" when he joins us this evening.

Plus, in an interview broadcast on "60 Minutes" on Sunday, correspondent Mike Wallace sat down with retiring South Carolina Democrat Sen. Fritz Hollings (search). Here's some of what Hollings said to Wallace about the state of the Democratic and Republican parties in the South today, as posted on the CBS News Web site:

"We had a sweetheart deal with the National Democratic Party. 'We’ll go along with all your programs, if you’ll go along with our segregation.' But once that Civil Rights Bill passed in 1964, then Lyndon friend became Lyndon the enemy," says Hollings.



"And now, the Republican party is white, and the Democratic party is the majority black, I would say [in South Carolina]. And in Mississippi, Arkansas, Georgia. You can just go right across the spectrum."



"What are you saying? That all of these folks that keep voting Republican are racist," asks Wallace.



"Not quite. They are conservative. They honestly don't believe in government, like we do in the Democratic Party," says Hollings, laughing.

Say what?! We'll debate Hollings' comments with Niger Innis, National Spokesman for the Congress of Racial Equality

