Griffs Notes 3/16/07

There is a new twist in the “Flying Imams” case who are suing US Airways for being pulled off a plane in Minneapolis last November – they are suing the “John Does” who reported them as well.

It’s not a new revelation because it was right there in the lawsuit that they handed to us on Tuesday at CAIR’s offices. But Washington Times’ Audrey Hudson (who was denied access to the press conference by CAIR) points out in an article today that the suit also names those fellow passengers who called in the alleged “suspicious behavior.”

Wait a minute – say what?

You read it right. What first appeared to be a case about civil rights now turns into a case that targets good Samaritans – and even worse, threatens the vigilance of the American people.

Here is the specific language of the lawsuit:

Plaintiffs are unaware of the true names and capacities of Defendants sued herein as John Does and therefore sue said Defendants by such fictitious names. Plaintiffs will seek leave to amend this Compliant to allege true names, capacities, and circumstances supporting the liability of said Defendants at such time as Plaintiffs ascertain the same.

So ask yourself this: IF these John Does are allowed to be identified, exposed and sued, will you be less willing to report suspicious behavior?

There is a certain fear in the country of radical Islamic fundamentalists because they are waging a war against us. But how often do we see moderate American Muslim leaders come out to denounce the acts of terror committed by Al Qaeda, Hamas and Hezbollah?

I’d argue not nearly enough.

If Buddhist Monks or Baptist Blondes starting flying airplanes into our buildings, then I hope the American people will be willing to drop the dime on them too.

But suing John Does in this lawsuit sends a mixed message and could set a dangerous precedent – that began at a press conference that barred the Christian broadcasters.