Good Eating: Italian Favorites

Crab Salad with Seaweed and Cucumbers

Guastavino Restaurant -- Chef Daniel Orr

(Makes 6 appetizer servings)

Ingredients:

12 ounces jumbo crabmeat, cleaned well

¾ cup crème fraiche dressing (see recipe)

1/3 cup Hijiki seaweed, soaked until tender (available in Japanese markets)

2 Cups julienne cucumbers

1/2 teaspoon minced jalapeno

1 Tablespoon tarragon- roughly chopped

2 teaspoon lemon zest

Salt, pepper and lemon juice to taste

Method:

Toss ingredients together and season to tastes with salt, pepper and lemon.

Press gently into a ring mold (or a tuna fish can you have cup both top and bottom off of.) Place salad in the center of a plate and garnish as desired with edible flowers, colorful oil, decorative salad leaves and herbs.

Crème Fraiche and Curry Dressing

(for dip or dressing for seafood, chicken or vegetables)

(makes 3 cups)

Ingredients:

2 cups crème fraiche, whipped until stiff

1 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons finely minced ginger

1 teaspoon minced fresh garlic

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon turmeric

2 tablespoons curry

Juice of 3 lemons

Salt, pepper and Tabasco to taste

Method:

Fold together crème fraiche, mayonnaise, ginger, garlic, and honey. Set aside in a cold place. Mix turmeric, curry and lemon juice and allow to bloom 10 minutes, then mix with creamy ingredients. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt, pepper and Tabasco.

Note: Good as a dip or thinned out as a dressing. For crab salad or seafood salad, toss with julienne cucumbers, seaweed, salt, pepper, lemon and jalapeno. Serve with spiced red pepper coulis.

Grilled Octopus

Fiamma Restaurant -- Michael White, Executive Chef

Octopus Ingredients:

6 8-ounce octopus

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

Method:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Combine bread cubes, olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper. Spread on a cookie sheet and bake for 5 to 7 minutes or until crispy on the outside by soft on the inside. Set aside to cool.

Salad Ingredients:

6 Roma tomatoes, cut into bite size chunks

2 hothouse cucumbers, seeds removed, cut into chunks

1 medium red onion, sliced thinly and washed in water

2 bunches of basil, torn

Vinaigrette Ingredients:

10 ounces extra virgin olive oil

3 ounces red wine vinegar

Salt and pepper

Whisk all vinaigrette ingredients in a bowl. Taste for seasoning

Assembly:

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Let rest for one hour. Taste for seasoning before service.