'Glenn Beck': Progressives on Faith

This is a rush transcript from "Glenn Beck," August 2, 2010. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GLENN BECK, HOST: America, I want to talk to you about something that I don't think anybody else will. We're going to start having different conversations on this program than I think other shows. And it may seem unconnected to the news — disconnected from the news, but it is not. And I just ask you to trust me on that as we move forward.

Progressives and radicals need the cover of darkness because they know that Americans would never willingly go along with a lot of their plans. They just have to push it through. The Weather Underground admitted as much. Saul Alinsky — the ends justify the means.

Progressives have no problem lying, cheating, stealing — it doesn't matter if it achieves the desired result.

Now, here's where it gets dicey: Issues of faith. Faith is not off limits. I have been boycotted by the president's spiritual adviser, Jim Wallis. And all I did — good old SDS member, Jim Wallis — was warn people about social justice. And I was shocked. I was shocked at how fast the bag of bricks was leveled at my head.

Here's what Wallis says: "The Bible is clear... social justice is an integral part of God's plan for humanity."

"The Bible is clear."

Now, let me show you this — I was reading this over the weekend, C.S. Lewis' "The Screwtape Letters." Boy, you should read it. It's like it was written today — actually written at the same time as "Road to Serfdom" was:

"On the other hand, we do want — we want very much to make men treat Christianity as a means, preferably, of course, as a means to their own advancement, but failing that as a means to anything" — rhis is the devil talking to one of his minions — "Even to social justice. The thing to do is get a man at first to value social justice as a thing that the enemy" — meaning God — "demands. And then, work on him on a stage which he values Christianity because it may produce social justice."

Well, tough choice: Do I go with Jim Wallis or C.S. Lewis? That's a tough call. I'm going to have to give — no. I'm going to make the decision — C.S. Lewis.

You also have the president. They have been attacking me for something else. The president talks an awful lot about collective salvation. Listen:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: It's because you have an obligation to yourself, because our individual salvation depends on collective salvation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BECK: No. No, it really doesn't. That's where the whole atonement comes in. It's a personal thing and I'm not the only one who thinks that. You can go with President Obama or Pope Benedict on collective salvation — quote: "Wherever politics tries to be redemptive, it is promising too much. Where it promises to do the work of God, it is becomes not divine, but demonic."

Let see, the guy who got the Gospel first time from Jeremiah Wright's church for 20 years or the pope? Again, another tough choice. I wish I had a lifeline or call a friend or something I could do. But I think I'm going to go with the pope.

And then you have James Cone. Here's what he says you need to do for salvation:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES CONE, FOUNDER OF BLACK LIBERATION THEOLOGY: The only way in which your repentance, your forgiveness can be authentic — your reception of it can be authentic — your repentance can be authentic, is that you give back what you took. And white people took a lot from black people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BECK: I may have read that in "The Screwtape," I'm not sure. See, apparently, what God says isn't good enough. You have to spread the wealth around.

This game has to stop. The ends do not justify the means. You want to start a revolution? You want to start a revolution? Well, I have one for you: Start with yourself.

Live with honor, because very few people are doing it. Live with integrity. Stand in the truth. Stand in the truth.

Content and Programming Copyright 2010 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2010 Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.