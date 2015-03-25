Glenn Beck on Sarah Palin's Debut Week at Fox News

This is a RUSH transcript from "The O'Reilly Factor," January 15, 2010. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Watch "The O'Reilly Factor" weeknights at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET!

BILL O'REILLY, HOST: In the "At Your Beck and Call" segment tonight: Our pal Glenn has had a busy week, so he's resting up today. But before his head hit the pillow, I talked with him last night about Sarah Palin's debut on Fox News.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

O'REILLY: So Beck, you lost your voice, huh?

GLENN BECK, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Yes, well, you know, yes, a little bit.

O'REILLY: President Obama put a hex on you. Did you know that?

BECK: I think so.

O'REILLY: He has a little picture of you and going in it there.

Click here to watch Beck in the No Spin Zone!

BECK: A little voodoo doll and jamming it into my throat.

O'REILLY: OK, so you lost your voice, so I'll do the talking for both of us.

BECK: Well, isn't that the way this show usually works?

O'REILLY: Usually, but you don't have to point it out.

BECK: "I'll give you the last word, Beck. No, I won't."

O'REILLY: OK. You had Sarah Palin on for an hour.

BECK: Yes.

O'REILLY: In that chi-chi venue down in lower Manhattan. We had her down here on the set.

BECK: I know. Well, that's the way I roll.

O'REILLY: What did you learn from that conversation?

BECK: She's the most guarded woman I have ever seen in my life.

O'REILLY: Guarded?

BECK: Yes, she's the most — I don't know if you've had this feeling. I've never met anybody with shields up more than Sarah Palin. She is someone, I think, that gets — people have the wrong impression of her, I think, because she knows she's swimming in a tank full of sharks. When she walked on to my set, she was Googling. She was actually getting her hair and makeup done, and she was Googling and talking to people. And I said, "So what's up?"

And she said, "I'm just doing last-minute homework."

I said, "Why?"

And she said, "Because you're going to ask me about the 25 windows."

I said, "What 25 windows?"

She said, "The Statue of Liberty. It has 25 windows. They each represent different minerals."

O'REILLY: She was actually suspicious of you?

BECK: She's suspicious of everything.

O'REILLY: But you're one of her biggest fans.

BECK: I think — I mean, Bill, you've never been set up by people that you thought were friends.

O'REILLY: Yes, I have, but you, you're just so trustworthy. You are so — you wouldn't do that.

BECK: Yes, really.

O'REILLY: Why don't you just take a look at...

BECK: But you would?

O'REILLY: But I don't purport to be anybody's friend.

BECK: I know that and you're not.

O'REILLY: You're the warm and cuddly guy who loves Sarah Palin.

BECK: Right, I got it.

O'REILLY: Roll the tape.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BECK: Sarah, I want to read to you what I wrote last night in my journal because it's about you.

"Tomorrow I meet Sarah Palin and family for the first time. I'm actually a little nervous, as she is one of the only people that I can see that can possibly lead us out of where we are."

That is why I think you're on the most admired list, because some people find you to be that, as you came out of the blue and you did serve. You were asked to serve and you got butchered and you continually get butchered and yet you're still going.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: You think that might be a little too softball and a little too touchy?

BECK: You know what? I'm getting hammered because I asked her softball questions. Could somebody ask her some questions that are normal instead of, "Hey, by the way, I'd like to cut you from belly to stern and just let you bleed all over the set."

O'REILLY: But do you think there's any validity that you were too soft?

BECK: No, I don't think on the first meeting. I mean...

O'REILLY: This was like a first date.

BECK: Yes, it's a first date. Buying her drinks.

O'REILLY: You want to make a good first impression.

BECK: You know what I'm saying? No, here's what I was doing. I wanted to have a conversation with her. I wanted to — I really don't care if anybody watched last night's show. I said this to my producers right before, which always makes them nervous. I'm not trying to get ratings with it. I'm trying to answer questions that I have.

O'REILLY: This is like a personal chat that was just photographed for the millions that watch you?

BECK: I know that seems odd for the television people, but that is what it is.

O'REILLY: Yes. Just let me give you a little piece of advice here.

BECK: Yes.

O'REILLY: Don't use the word "odd," because everything you do...

BECK: Is odd.

O'REILLY: All right. Now, you did ask her one question where I think she said that — I think Sarah Palin fell down on this, OK? Roll the tape.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BECK: Who's your favorite founder?

SARAH PALIN: Well, all of them, because they came collectively together with so much diverse...

BECK: Bull crap.

PALIN: So much diversity in terms of opinion and so much diversity in terms of belief, but collectively they came together to form this union.

BECK: (UNINTELLIGIBLE)

PALIN: No. And they were led by, of course, George Washington, so he's got to rise to the top.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: So she's so nonspecific. You ask her what Founding Fathers and she goes, "I like them all." I don't think that's good.

BECK: No, she went — right, I agree with you. But she went on to say George Washington, which I think she kind of in a way understands Washington, because I think she is kind of a reluctant servant. I don't think she — I think she walked into this...

O'REILLY: Could it be that she couldn't think of any Founding Fathers?

BECK: Oh, it could be. I don't think it was.

O'REILLY: Because that's the criticism of her, and that's what I...

BECK: No. Here's the thing with Sarah Palin you have to understand. One, she has shields up like you couldn't believe. And until you get those shields down on her, I don't think you're really going to see Sarah Palin be able to answer enough questions about her.

The second thing is I decided that Sarah Palin cannot be president of the United States until I see her able to eviscerate somebody like you.

O'REILLY: But that will never — nobody can. That means we would go president-less.

BECK: She needs to...

O'REILLY: We would never have a president.

BECK: She's playing defense right now where she needs to play offense. I'm not convinced that she wants to be president.

O'REILLY: I — listen, I don't know either, but I agree with you that she has to drop the shield and say, "When you say who are the Founding Fathers you admire," she should say, "I admire Thomas Jefferson because he did this." Because Americans do expect that kind of specificity.

BECK: Yes.

O'REILLY: We want to do an update on the "Bold Fresh" Tour.

BECK: Yes.

O'REILLY: We have about 400 movie theaters.

BECK: Yes.

O'REILLY: And people want to see us on January 30 — Saturday, January 30.

BECK: Do you think this they really want to see us?

O'REILLY: You. You.

BECK: Yes, it is…

O'REILLY: More about you.

BECK: More about you than it is me.

O'REILLY: So just go to BoldFreshTour.com and see us in the movies. But we have another live date: Pasadena, California.

BECK: Yes, and it happens February 13 because Bill is such a romantic. He says, "Glenn, work the Saturday before Valentine's Day." And my wife thanks you for that.

O'REILLY: You have the whole 24-hour period to whisper sweet nothings. That's the next day.

BECK: That's what I told her. I said, "You know what? I'll get up Saturday morning to get you a card."

O'REILLY: You'll have the money to get her a nice present. This is at the Pasadena Civic...

BECK: This is for charity. Yes, it is. In Pasadena, California. No knives or guns or anything like that.

O'REILLY: No beer.

BECK: No beer.

O'REILLY: But anyway, we want everybody in southern California to check this out in Pasadena. Again, BoldFreshTour.com.

BECK: Yes.

O'REILLY: All right. Get the tickets, Beck and I.

BECK: It will sell out like that.

O'REILLY: You can imagine. And you will have your voice back by then, or will I have to bring you out and sit you on my knee and do a little ventriloquism?

BECK: That's disturbing.

O'REILLY: Conan has nothing on me, man. "Hello..."

BECK: We might have to charge more for that, and I might demand a little higher cut.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

O'REILLY: Glenn Beck, everybody. Once again, the Web site BoldFreshTour.com has a list of the movie theaters carrying the show on January 30, as well as information about the Pasadena, California, live program on Saturday, February 15.

Content and Programming Copyright 2010 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Transcription Copyright 2010 CQ Transcriptions, LLC, which takes sole responsibility for the accuracy of the transcription. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. No license is granted to the user of this material except for the user's personal or internal use and, in such case, only one copy may be printed, nor shall user use any material for commercial purposes or in any fashion that may infringe upon Fox News Network, LLC'S and CQ Transcriptions, LLC's copyrights or other proprietary rights or interests in the material. This is not a legal transcript for purposes of litigation.