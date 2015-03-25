'Glenn Beck': Liberal Media's Agenda Exposed?

This is a rush transcript from "Glenn Beck," July 20, 2010. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GLENN BECK, HOST: The Daily Caller has an explosive new report out today — DailyCaller.com — it is worth viewing. There are 400 journalists who are part of a listserv for journalists called JournoList.

According to records obtained by The Caller, journalists were coordinating, brainstorming and actively working together to make sure that Barack Obama was elected.

This isn't going to come as a surprise to you because you sensed it on television. You know, that's why their ratings are going down and nobody is reading newspapers anymore. You know you're being scammed.

But this is a damaging story to the president. If there was a damaging story to the president in the past, these journalists would work out ways to fix the damage.

Here are just a few of the highlights of the text going back and forth:

When video surfaced of Barack Obama's pastor of 20 years, Rev. Jeremiah Wright, who called America "KKK of A," he called whites the oppressor and so on and so forth — when ABC asked Obama if his reverend loved America, the journalists over at JournoList listserv, called George Stephanopoulos a disgusting little rat snake. That was Richard Kim of The Nation.

Others took the rage and plotted it in to action. Journalists from Time, Politico, The Huffington Post — no. I wonder why the president recommends them? — The Baltimore Sun, The Guardian, Salon, The New Republic all plotted to fix the damage of Jeremiah Wright.

Spencer Ackerman of The Washington Independent urged his colleagues to deflect attention from Obama's relationship with Wright. His suggestion: Pick one of Obama's conservative critics and play the race card.

Quote: "Fred Barnes, Karl Rove, who cares — and call them racists."

The writer for The Guardian said, quote, "Listen, folks. In my opinion, we have to do all we can to kill ABC and this idiocy in whatever venues we have. This isn't about defending Obama. This is about how the mainstream media kills any chance of discourse that actually serves the people."

No, no, I'm sorry. That is not your job, to kill damaging stories. Your job is to inform people, report the truth no matter what the truth is. Without a press that doesn't understand its place, the Republic does not survive. Think of places like Venezuela and Cuba or China. Think of the former Soviet Union.

A lot of people trust what is coming from the media. I never thought I would say this in America, but I don't trust damn near anything that comes out of the television set anymore. You can't.

Where do you go for information now? Guess what, gang? We're here. The question is, do you still trust us? Our media is willfully suppressing stories because they can harm a candidate that they like.

