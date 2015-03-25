Girl, Stepfather Found Dead in Miami Home

A 9-year-old girl and her stepfather were found dead in their Miami home in what authorities say may have been a murder-suicide.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Javier Baez says officers were called to the home Saturday morning and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot minutes earlier. He led officers to the back of the home when they heard another gunshot.

Police say they found the young man's 55-year-old stepfather, Julian Marin, dead. Also shot was 9-year-old Caroline Camelo, who was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The young man has not yet been identified. He was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition.

Police say Marin was likely the shooter.