Girl Dies in Tragic Homecoming Parade Accident

Custer County High School has canceled homecoming activities after the death of a girl who was injured during a homecoming parade today.

County officials say the 15-year-old girl tried to climb aboard a float built on a flatbed trailer and fell under the trailer's back wheels.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

School officials identified her as Courtney Curtis.

The homecoming game tonight was canceled, and Custer County High School has canceled classes for Monday.

Grief counselors will be on hand.