Girl, 10, Will Receive Prosthetic Arm as Gift

A 10-year-old Tulsa girl will receive a prosthetic arm as a gift thanks to efforts by a school counselor.

Lucile Thierry was Mykah Adkins' counselor at Alcott Elementary School. Thierry says she made it her goal to make sure Mykah would receive the prosthetic. The girl's arm was severed while she still was in the womb.

The counselor made a plea in a Tulsa World newspaper article, and offers from help came in from Hanger Prosthetics and Orthotics, Shriners Hospitals and a state health care program.

Chuck Anderson, a certified prosthetist with Hanger, says Mykah will be outfitted with the arm in late July or early August.

Mykah says she just wants to look normal and that she's hopeful that having the prosthetic means people won't ask any more what happened to her.

———

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com