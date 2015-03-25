Girl, 10, Arrested for Bogus Report of Oregon School Shooting

Salem police arrested a third-grader suspected of phoning in a false report of a school shooting.

Lt. Dave Okada says a girl called 9-1-1 Wednesday afternoon to report that somebody had been shot in the arm at the Bush Elementary School playground.

Several officers responded and found no victim. They interviewed several children before arresting the 10-year-old girl. Okada says the 9-1-1 caller claimed to be 11 years old.

She has been charged with disorderly conduct, misuse of 9-1-1 and giving false information to a police officer. She was released to a parent.

The arrest comes a day after Salem police arrested a fifth-grader for allegedly leaving a threatening note in a bathroom at Harritt Elementary School.