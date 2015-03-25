Germany Charges Four Arabs With Plotting Attacks on Jews

German prosecutors on Thursday announced terrorism charges against four men suspected of plotting to attack Jewish targets in Germany for a radical Palestinian network.

The three suspected members and one alleged supporter of a German cell of the Al Tawhid (search) group were arrested in April 2002 with Jordanian Shadi Abdellah, currently on trial in Germany for his part in the alleged plot.

Abdellah has testified that the group — hoping to emulate the fame of Al Qaeda — planned to attack the Jewish Museum (search) or another target in Berlin, and a Jewish-owned discotheque or bar in Duesseldorf.

He described Al Tawhid as a radical Palestinian network aiming to topple the Jordanian government and "fight the Jews."

The charges were filed Aug. 27 but not made public until Thursday.

The four suspects include a 39-year-old Jordanian identified as Mohamed Abu D., who prosecutors believe headed the cell. German authorities typically identify suspects only by their first names.

Abu D. faces charges of membership in a terrorist organization, attempted instigation of offenses under arms control laws and document fraud.

The other suspects charged with the same offenses are Ismail Abdallah Sbaitan S., 30, another Jordanian; and Ashraf Mohammad al D., a 34-year-old of Palestinian origin whose nationality is unclear.

The fourth man, Algerian national Djamel M., 30, was charged with supporting a terrorist organization, breaking firearms laws and with document fraud.