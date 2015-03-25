German Shepherd Guarded Owner's Body for Weeks After Suicide

Authorities say a dog stood guard over her owner's body for up to six weeks after the man committed suicide on the remote northeast Colorado plains.

The body of 25-year-old Jake Baysinger of La Salle was found Sunday on the Pawnee National Grasslands about 75 miles northeast of Denver. Cash, his German shepherd, was found beside him, thin and dehydrated but still alive.

The Weld County coroner ruled the death a suicide. The cause of death hasn't been determined but authorities found a gun nearby.

Baysinger was reported missing on June 28. An extensive search failed to locate him, but a rancher saw Cash last weekend, went to investigate and discovered Baysinger's body and his pickup.

Cash has been reunited with Baysinger's wife, Sara, and her son.