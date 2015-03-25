Georgia Police Find Body of Missing Grandson of Alabama Politician, Grandfather Says

DEVELOPING STORY: A body discovered Tuesday afternoon is that of missing teenager Ben Stanford, the teen's grandfather, Alabama state Sen. Jim Preuitt, has confirmed to FOX News Radio.

"The Alabama Bureau of Investigation informed me they had located Ben, our grandson's body. Certainly the news was not what we were hoping to hear," Preuitt said. "He was liked by everyone we knew, a super personality. He was our baby. He was the apple of our eye."

Authorities searching for Stanford told MyFOXAla.com/FOX6 reported of the discovery at around 2 p.m.

When asked if he knew what his grandson was doing in Villa Rica, Ga., Preuitt said he had no idea.

"We do know that he did not go to school that morning," Preuitt said. "He was supposed to be in school."

Preuitt said that his family is currently trying to come up with answers.

Alabama authorities had been searching for the 17-year-old grandson of a state senator who has been missing for a week.

The FBI and international search-and-rescue team Texas Equusearch have joined the hunt for Benjamin Stanford, who last was seen in Anniston, Ala., on the morning of Nov. 5.

Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, who is heading up the multi-agency investigation, said someone used Stanford's credit card to purchase gas at the Texaco station on Alabama 77 North, near the entrance to I-20, at approximately 9 a.m. on Nov. 5. Since then, there has been no further activity on the card. Later that day, Stanford’s 2007 Jeep Cherokee was found abandoned on Interstate 20 in Villa Rica, Ga., police said.

Stanford last was seen wearing rust-colored Carhartt jeans, a purple shirt, a long-sleeved, dark-gray fleece and a white cap, Texas Equusearch said.

In Georgia, the Carroll County Sheriff's Department said Stanford's vehicle was found in the emergency lane of I-20 East. Its doors were unlocked and the passenger side door was left open. The keys were not in the vehicle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.