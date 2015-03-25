George Lucas Plans Live-Action ' Star Wars' Television Spinoff

The Force may soon be coming to a television near you.

George Lucas said Tuesday he is planning a live-action television series spinoff of the "Star Wars" film franchise. Lucas told The Los Angeles Times he has "just begun work" on the series, which will not include the films' major characters Luke Skywalker or Darth Vader.

"The Skywalkers aren't in it, and it's about minor characters," Lucas told the Times.

Lucas would not reveal details, but joked that the series would be about "the life of robots."

Lucas already has another television series in the works. Lucas Animation has been working for months on the computer-animated "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."