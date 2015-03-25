George H.W. Bush Aircraft Carrier Heads Out for Sea Trials

The George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier has headed out for sea trials.

The Navy's newest carrier left Northrop Grumman Corp.'s Newport News shipyard Wednesday after a seven-month maintenance period. While at sea, the Navy will test the carrier's electronics, navigation and combat systems. Sailors and inspectors also will test the ship's catapults and jet-blast deflectors.

After the trials, the Bush will return to the Norfolk Navy base to start preparing for deployment.

The Bush was delivered to the Navy on May 11 and is the last ship of the 10-carrier Nimitz class.