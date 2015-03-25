Gaza Rockets Hit Israeli Coastal City

Israel's military says a rocket fired from Gaza crashed into a school.

An army spokesman, who cannot be named according to military regulations, says the school was closed, averting injuries. Another rocket fired on Saturday morning crashed into an open field.

The rockets landed close to the Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon, 10 miles from Gaza.

There were no claims of responsibility by Palestinians.

The rocket fire highlights the fragility of the truce between Israel and Gaza's rulers militant group Hamas. The truce ended a punishing three-week military assault in the coastal territory last month.

International and regional diplomats are currently involved in efforts to try cement the truce and help rebuild Gaza.