Gay-Rights Activists Arrested After Sit-In at Seminary to Protest Pastor's Remarks on Homosexuality

Members of a gay-rights group touring the country have been arrested today after staging a sit-in at a Louisville seminary whose president is drawing criticism for his comments on prenatal treatments that would influence a child's sexual orientation.

The group, Soulforce, made a surprise visit to the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary to attempt to meet with its president, the Reverend R- Albert Mohler Junior, a leading Christian evangelical.

Jarrett Lucas, a co-director of the tour visiting Christian colleges says about a dozen members of the group were arrested and escorted off the campus and charged with criminal trespassing after sitting in front of Mohler's office for about two hours.

Mohler was not on the campus during the protest.

Mohler irked gay-rights supporters by an assertion in a recent article that homosexuality would remain a sin even if it were biologically based, and by his purported support for possible medical treatment that could switch an unborn gay baby's sexual orientation.

Mohler has said he wrote the article "intending to start a conversation." Lucas says group members want Mohler to rescind his comments and publicly apologize.