Gas Gaffe Leads to 40-Cent Gallon in South Carolina

A clerk's mistake led an Orangeburg station to sell gas for just over 40 cents for about three hours.

Hot Spot Assistant Manager Bill Carson told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg that a "big, old goof-up" led to huge lines at the station Thursday before someone discovered the problem.

Carson says a clerk was supposed to enter $4.039 for premium gas, but left off the nine, meaning the pump started selling fuel for 40.3 cents.

Word spread quickly and lines formed at the station. Police even had to direct traffic until the mistake could be fixed.