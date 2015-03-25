The Super Bowl is within striking distance. You know what that means? It’s time to put down the remote and start planning your Sunday celebration. Add a twist to this year’s pigskin party with some fumble-free food. We asked a few of our favorite chefs to dish out the recipes for their favorite game day grub.

Kick-Off Quesadilla, Chef Patrick Stark

“This is a colorful update on a traditional food that we eat every year for the super bowl. It’s easy to make, feeds the masses, and is enjoyed by the pickiest eater. In Texas, Tex-Mex is enormously popular, so to please my fellow Texan friends as well as the Italian side of the family, I created this dish using elements from each cuisine. I learned how to smoke chicken from my father, so every time I make this dish, it brings back fond memories of cooking with my dad. Hope you enjoy!”-Patrick Stark

Ingredients:

1 10" Tortilla, grilled

3 oz. Chicken (smoked, grilled, sliced)

1 oz. Sun-dried tomatoes

2 oz. Fresh milk mozzarella

1 tbsp. Roasted garlic aioli (RECIPE BELOW)

2 oz. Purple basil sour cream (RECIPE BELOW)

? cup Side salad

Parsley, to garnish

Directions:

Lay one 10" tortilla on a hot buttered grill to mark. Then transfer to a large sauté pan. Add 3 oz. of cooked chicken to one soft tortilla and spread evenly. Add 2 oz. of sun-dried tomatoes and 2 oz. of cheese to other soft tortilla. Drizzle 1 oz. of roasted garlic aioli over chicken and place tortilla together. Cut into three pieces and stack on center of the plate. Place side salad on both sides of quesadilla. Drizzle 2 oz. of purple basil sour cream around quesadilla. Garnish with parsley.

Roasted Garlic Aioli

Ingredients:

? cup, Roasted Garlic

? cup Mayonnaise

1 tsp. Apple Cider Vinegar

1/8 tsp. Salt

1/16 tsp. Pepper

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a food processor and mix till evenly distributed. Refrigerate.

Purple Basil Sour Cream

Ingredients:

? cup Sour Cream

1 tbsp. Ranch dressing

4 tbsp. Fresh Basil, sliced thin

1/8 tsp. Salt

1/16 tsp. Red Food Coloring

1/16 tsp. Blue Food Coloring

Directions:

Place fresh basil leaves in hot water until they wilt (15 seconds). Then place in ice water and dry basil leaves. Blend all ingredients together until smooth. Add salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate.

Patrick Stark, known as " The Stark Raving Chef”, lives in Dallas where he owns and operates a private dinner party service and consulting firm by the same name.

Half-Time Hoagie, Chef Anthony Sasso

“Even though I cook for a living, I don't have much time to make food in my own home kitchen. So there's nothing easier than a sandwich, and nothing more appropriate than this salty, sloppy, delicious masterpiece for the game! It all begins with a "pan con tomate", Spanish for “bread with tomato”, and the simplest and greatest dish ever made. It's also the beginning to a perfect sandwich.”-Anthony Sasso

Ingredients (Serves 4):

1 pound thinly sliced Spanish Chorizo

1 pound Manchego Cheese, usually sold as wedges and not sliced at the store

1 pound of Cubanelle Peppers or 4 Bell Peppers (green or red)

1 Baguette

2 Vine Tomatoes

Salt

Olive oil

Directions:

Slice baguette into four even pieces, yielding four sandwiches per baguette.

Put them under the broiler until just toasted, or on the grill until golden brown.

Immediately rub both sides of each loaf with a whole garlic clove, and take the half of a super ripe vine tomato and squeeze it all over the toasted bread. Sprinkle with salt and drizzle with olive oil. Sauté peppers in a pan with a little bit of olive oil set over a medium flame. Season with salt and cook until the peppers are soft. Set aside.



Arrange 3 or 4 thin slices of Spanish Chorizo on each half of the bread and then a few slices of Spanish manchego cheese on top. Set under the broiler and cook until the cheese is melted and starts to brown on the edges.

Take out of the oven, top with the peppers, and close.

Note: If using a grill, you can press both sides of the already made sandwich together, wrap in foil, and cook on top of the flames for about 5 minutes, melting the cheese within the wrapped foil.

Anthony Sasso is a chef at the acclaimed Casa Mono Restaurant in New York City . He also teaches at the Institute of Culinary Education.

Be sure to check out the videos in our Guy Guide series!

• Visit us on our Facebook page! >>