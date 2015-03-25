Friday's guest: Center for Data Analysis Director William W. Beach

William W. Beach is the director of the Center for Data Analysis at the Heritage Organization. Beach specializes in economic analysis, Social Security and tax reform.

Beach has developed a computer model for Heritage that estimates in detail the probable impact of such tax reform proposals as the flat tax on families and businesses.

From 1981 to 1985, he served as an economist for the state of Missouri, where he designed and managed the state's econometric model and advised the governor on revenue and economic issues.

A graduate of Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, Beach earned a master's degree in history and economics from the University of Missouri-Columbia.