Friday, Oct. 17: Road Rage

As U.S. casualties continue to mount in Iraq (search), Congress wrangles over how to handle the billions needed to rebuild the ravaged country.

Will the president get the complete package that he is seeking? We’ll ask Reps. Adam Smith, D-Wash., and Joe Wilson, R-S.C., both members of the House Armed Services Committee.

Scott Peterson's defense lawyers are trying to get some evidence thrown out of his murder trial. Would that blow a big hole in the prosecution's case? We’ll get insight from FOX News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano.

Is making an obscene gesture to another driver on the road protected free speech, or disorderly conduct? Attorney Donald Cheatham explains what happened to his client on a Texas highway.

Curses! It was not a good week to be a superstitious sports fan in Boston or Chicago. But, as the Red Sox and the Cubs lick their wounds and clear out their lockers, should we believe these tales of Bambinos and billy goats? Mike Gallagher, syndicated radio talk show host and FOX News analyst, and our very own “ Sports Guy” Brian Kilmeade, join the debate.

Plus, we’ll get an update on the condition of Roy Horn -- who was mauled by a tiger during his Siegfried & Roy Las Vegas stage show.

And, why are there no mainstream Hollywood movies dealing with the war on terror? Are studios afraid of casting Muslims as villains? We’ll investigate.

