Friday, August 12

Anti-Bush military mom Cindy Sheehan (search) puts out a new advertisement demanding that President Bush admit his mistakes in Iraq (search). We'll play the tape and tell you who's really behind it. Plus, is Sheehan’s alliance with anti-war groups helping her get the message out or hurting her credibility? Public relations expert Mike Paul weighs in.

Then, more military families have publicly come out in support of Cindy Sheehan, but did she make a strategical error by aligning herself with Bush-haters like Michael Moore (search)? FOX News political analyst Juan Williams will be here with that angle.

Also, pro-abortion group NARAL (search) pulls its TV ad opposing John Roberts (search). Is it a victory for conservatives in the battle over his Supreme Court (search) nomination? We’ll debate it with former Planned Parenthood president and “The War on Choice” author Gloria Feldt.

Then, singer Harry Belafonte (search) ruffled some feathers over the weekend at an Atlanta civil rights march. What did he say? We’ll play you his controversial comments tonight.

And, Pat Buchanan versus Bill O'Reilly in a Great Debate.

Plus, new evidence emerges in Aruba. Will it spell trouble for Joran van der Sloot (search)? We’ll talk to former secret service agent Art Woods about the potential piece of evidence he found while investigating the case.

These stories and much more including a brand-new edition of Bill's world famous "Talking Points Memo" and "The Most Ridiculous Item of the Day"!

