Frantic Effort to Save Boy Captured on 911 Call

Following is a transcript of Friday's call to an Escambia County 911 dispatcher from Vance Flosenzier, whose 8-year-old nephew lost an arm in a shark attack and suffered a badly gashed leg:

911: Escambia 911. Hello?

Flosenzier: Hello?

911: Yes.

Flosenzier: Did you get a call for a shark attack?

911: Yes we did. Can you give me any information on it? Is it the 8-year-old boy?

Flosenzier: No, it's my nephew.

911: Is he 8 years old? Sir, I can't hear you.

Flosenzier: He is. Hello?

911: Yes, I'm here. Are you out there with him?

Flosenzier: No. My wife is with him right now.

911: He what?

Flosenzier: He's bit on the right and on the left (garble).

911: Left leg and left arm?

Flosenzier: The both, right arm and right leg are gone.

911: They're completely gone?

Flosenzier: Completely gone. He's lost a lot of blood.

911: OK.

Flosenzier: We need a life helicopter out here or something like that.

911: We've got, Life Flight is going. You are saying that both the right arm and right leg are gone?

Flosenzier: They are. We've got them tied off, but he's not bleeding any more.

911: OK. We've got the ambulance and the fire department and Life Flight going to be en route. The others are already en route, but we are sending Life Flight, OK? Is he breathing?

Flosenzier: He wasn't breathing and he didn't have a pulse a minute ago.

911: Are you all doing CPR?

Flosenzier: My wife and another man are doing CPR right now.

911: And they do know how to do it? They don't need any instructions?

Flosenzier: They're trained.

911: OK. Continue the CPR.

Flosenzier: My wife is trained.

911: I believe, I thought we had the fire department person on scene. Just a minute. Is any fire department there yet? Fire department is on the way. Continue that CPR. Tell them not to stop CPR.

Flosenzier: They will.

911: OK.

Flosenzier: OK.

911: If you need anything else, call me back. Everybody is on the way though, OK?

Flosenzier: OK, thank you.