FOX News Haters Use Tiller Murder to Bash O'Reilly, FNC

BILL O'REILLY, HOST: In the "Back of the Book" segment, "Reality Check," where the truth often hurts, especially if you're a bad guy.

And on that subject, "Check" one. As you may know, a variety of Americans who despise FOX News are using the Dr. Tiller story to bash me and this network. A few examples: Variety magazine TV writer Brian Lowry has written more than 100 negative pieces about FOX News over the years. Here's Lowry's latest:

"O'Reilly said any criticism of his attacks on Tiller were being mounted by his enemies — FOX News 'haters' and 'vicious individuals' on the far left — implying that no rational person could find the heated and repeated rhetoric emanating from the channel toward a private citizen troubling."

A private citizen? That sounds like my mom. As usual, Lowry dishonestly portrays what was in play with Dr. Tiller and his criminal prosecution. Lowry is a FOX News hater.

Likewise, Kansas City Star columnist Mike Hendricks, who opined: "As a health precaution, I don't as a rule watch [FOX News] or 'The O'Reilly Factor.' Of course, O'Reilly is far from the only reckless blowhard using over-the-top language to characterize abortion procedures and abortion doctors."

Dishonesty again. We're not talking about abortion doctors. We are talking about late-term abortionists, of which there are about five in the entire country. And might the term "reckless blowhard" be over-the-top language? Hendricks obviously a hypocrite, in addition to being a FOX News hater.

How about this editorial in USA Today? Editor Brian Gallagher put forth: "Tiller was a hero to thousands of women. Some came to him as a last resort after learning their baby had a fatal condition or that their own health was at grievous risk. O'Reilly repeatedly referred to the doctor as 'Tiller the Baby Killer.'"

Well, that name was given to the doctor by pro-life people, sir. So I and hundreds of news organizations reported it. And while Gallagher might think Tiller was another Dr. Tom Dooley, many other doctors disagree. People like Dr. Paul McHugh of Johns Hopkins University testified Tiller aborted some late-term fetuses for trivial reasons.

FOX-hating newspapers like The Newark Star-Ledger and the Toronto Star also printed rank propaganda. In fact, the only newspaper we could find that actually stuck up for us was the Irish Independent.

"Check" two: Folks all over the world are spooked by the Air France crash. Why didn't the pilots know there was a brutal storm on their route, and why didn't they turn back? We put those questions to ace weather guy Joe Bastardi.

JOE BASTARDI, METEOROLOGIST, ACCUWEATHER.COM: Usually, our thunderstorm accidents occur upon takeoff or landing associated with wind shear. So he probably did not think there was that much danger. And what happens up there is sometimes the planes build up a static charge on them, and they literally attract a lightning bolt. He didn't count on that happening, so he didn't turn around.

O'REILLY: Well, the latest reports say the Air France jet literally broke apart in the air in the middle of the storm.

"Check" three: Actor David Carradine was found dead in Bangkok, Thailand. The 72-year-old star of the TV series "Kung Fu" was shooting a movie. He was found with a cord around his neck, so authorities suspect suicide, but the investigation continues. Our condolences to the Carradine family.

"Check" four: Do you think it's easy reporting the news on TV? Watch this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Now, that tough talk comes despite growth energy and ethanol lobbying groups saying E-15 will not harm emissions or harm engines. It also says E-15 is the most tested fuel additive in the history of the EPA. Car concerns aside, researchers at the University of Missouri released their own study analyzing the cost of using more ethanol. You can read the entire study, click on our Web site, KOMU.com.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Brandon, you are a dedicated reporter. Tell us what's going on?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think the sprinklers came on.

O'REILLY: Sprinklers came on in the middle of Brandon's stand-up, live shot. There you go. Now, I bet some folks would like that to happen right here, wouldn't you? We know who you are.

"Check" five: My book, "A Bold Fresh Piece of Humanity," still a best-seller after 32 weeks. And I want to thank the Riggio brothers at Barnes & Noble and the CEO of Borders, Ron Marshall, for boldly displaying the book in their stores in the run-up to Father's Day. I really appreciate all the support the bookstores have given "Bold Fresh." Most of them, anyway. And of course, a big thanks to all of you who have bought the book.

And that is "Reality Check."

