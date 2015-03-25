Fox in Focus: George Harrison & The Beatles

Hosted by Laurie Dhue

"He left this world as he lived it, conscious of God, fearless of death, and at peace." He was known as the "quiet" Beatle but musician George Harrison was also a creative, spiritual and contented entertainer who touched the lives of millions who heard his music.

In this special one-hour broadcast we look back at the remarkable life of a 20th Century icon.

Our show begins with Fox News Entertainment Correspondent Bill McCuddy who remembers Harrison's long career as a musician and entertainer — A career that began at the unbelievably young age of seventeen and ended just this week.

Later in the show, we'll talk with former television host Dick Cavett, MTV's Kurt Loeder, historian Ken Mansfield, who ran the Beatle's record company here in the United States.

We hope you'll join us for a special look at the man Paul McCartney called "my little baby brother."