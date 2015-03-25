FOX Facts: Rep. William Jefferson

The following facts provide details about Louisiana Democrat Rep. William Jefferson's political career:

Jefferson is in his eighth term as a Member of the United States House of Representatives

Jefferson represents the 2nd District of Louisiana

Jefferson won re-election in 2004 with 79 percent of the vote

Jefferson is the first African-American to be elected to Congress in Louisiana since Reconstruction

Jefferson was a senior member of the House Ways and Means Committee

Jefferson was elected to three terms in the Louisiana State Senate

Sources: House of Representatives, Louisiana Secretary of State