FOX Facts: Rep. William Jefferson
The following facts provide details about Louisiana Democrat Rep. William Jefferson's political career:
Jefferson is in his eighth term as a Member of the United States House of Representatives
Jefferson represents the 2nd District of Louisiana
Jefferson won re-election in 2004 with 79 percent of the vote
Jefferson is the first African-American to be elected to Congress in Louisiana since Reconstruction
Jefferson was a senior member of the House Ways and Means Committee
Jefferson was elected to three terms in the Louisiana State Senate
Sources: House of Representatives, Louisiana Secretary of State