Former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer's Resignation Statement

March 12, 2008, resignation statement from former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer:

In the past few days, I have begun to atone for my private failings with my wife Silda, my children and my entire family.

The remorse I feel will always be with me. Words cannot describe how grateful I am for the love and compassion they have shown me. From those who much has been given, much is expected. I have been given much — the love of my family, the faith and trust of the people of New York, and the chance to lead this state.

I am deeply sorry that I did not live up to what was expected of me.

To every New Yorker, and to all those who believed in what I tried to stand for, I sincerely apologize.

I look at my time as governor with a sense of what might have been. But I also know, that as a public servant, I and the remarkable people with whom I work, have accomplished a great deal. There is much more to be done and I cannot allow my private failings to disrupt the people’s work.

Over the course of my public life, I have insisted I believe correctly, that people, regardless of their position or power, take responsibility for their conduct. I can and will ask no less of myself.

For this reason, I am resigning from the office of governor.

At Lieutenant Governor Paterson’s request, the resignation will be effective Monday, March 17, a date that he believes will permit an orderly transition.

I go forward with the belief, as others have said, that as human beings, our greatest glory consists not in never falling but in rising every time we fall.

As I leave public life, I will first do what I need to do to help and heal myself and my family. Then I will try once again, outside of politics, to serve the common good and to move toward the ideals and solutions which I believe can build a future of hope and opportunity for us and for our children.

I hope all of New York will join my prayers for my friend David Paterson as he embarks on his new mission and I thank the public once again for the privilege of service. Thank you very much.