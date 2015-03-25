Former 'Lost' Star Michelle Rodriguez Reports to Jail

Former "Lost" star Michelle Rodriguez will be spending the holidays in jail.

Rodriguez reported to a Los Angeles County jail on Sunday to begin a six-month sentence for failing to complete community service and alcohol monitoring as part of her probation from a drunken driving incident, authorities said.

She was booked into the Century Regional Detention Facility just before 4 p.m., said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Aura Sierra. It's the same jail where Paris Hilton served much of her sentence earlier this year.

A call late Sunday night to a Rodriguez representative was not immediately returned.

Rodriguez received the jail time in October, after she admitted violating her probation by failing to provide proof of community service and by drinking alcohol while wearing a monitoring device.

A judge ordered Rodriguez to complete the community service and prohibited her from being granted early release before she had served 180 days.

Rodriguez was on three years probation after pleading no contest to hit-and-run, driving on a suspended license and drunken driving in connection with two incidents in Hollywood in 2003.

She violated her probation when she was arrested in Hawaii on a drunken driving charge in 2005.

Rodriguez was ordered to spend 60 days in jail, but served less than a day because of overcrowding.

Besides her appearance on ABC's "Lost," Rodriguez was in the films "The Fast and The Furious," "Blue Crush" and "Girlfight."