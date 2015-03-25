Former First Lady Betty Ford Returns Home After Undisclosed Surgery

Former first lady Betty Ford was released from a hospital where she underwent surgery last week, her office said in a statement Monday.

"Mrs. Ford is resting comfortably at her home. She is recovering well," the statement said.

The statement did not say when Mrs. Ford, who turned 89 on Sunday, was released from Eisenhower Medical Center.

The Ford office has not disclosed the nature of the surgery. A call to the Ford office was not immediately returned.

"Mrs. Ford and the Ford family extend thanks to everyone for their prayers, well wishes, cards and flowers," the statement said.

Former President Gerald Ford died Dec. 26 at age 93.