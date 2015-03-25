Former Exotic Dancer Gets 2 Years for Theft Scheme

A former nude model and exotic dancer is sentenced to two years in prison for a scheme to steal more than $250,000 with a friend's government-issued credit card.

The sentence in federal court was handed down Tuesday for 33-year-old Teressa Shrum of Hannibal.

Both Shrum and 49-year-old Steven Brown of Godfrey, Ill., pleaded guilty in October. Brown was sentenced on Jan. 13, also to two years in prison. Both were ordered to repay $261,392.

U.S. Attorney Catherine Hanaway says Shrum and Brown developed a "personal relationship" after meeting in 2004 while Brown worked for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in Arnold. Hanaway says they came up with a plan to run bogus transactions on his government credit card through her credit card processing business.