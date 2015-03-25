Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to Teach at Yale University

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair will teach at Yale next year, school officials said Friday.

Blair was named the Howland Distinguished Fellow and will lead a seminar on issues of faith and globalization. His efforts relate to the work of the Tony Blair Faith Foundation, which he will launch later this year.

The deans of Yale's management and divinity schools were working on details of the program.

Yale President Richard Levin said the appointment will provide a tremendous opportunity for students and the Yale community.

Blair was prime minister from 1997 until he resigned last year.

His oldest son, Euan Blair, is in his second year of a two-year master's program in international relations at Yale.